‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' first look revealed

Anne Hathaway unveils first look at ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Anne Hathaway just dropped the first look at her The Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs.

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress dropped a photo of herself from the sets of the upcoming sequel on Monday.

Hathaway introduced herself as "Andy Sachs 2025" in the photo, dressed in a matching pinstriped vest and slacks.

However, her signature bangs from the 2006 fashion dramedy were noticeably missing—a telling sign that time has passed for the character.

She also dropped another video clip in which she walks into the frame wearing a full-length floral sundress and a hat.

She briefly poses in front of a massive “2” — a clear reference to the sequel — before walking off. She captioned the post with two red stiletto emojis, a subtle nod to the film’s iconic fashion roots.

The first official look comes after it was announced at the end of June that the sequel was in production, set for a May 1, 2026, release.

The original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are also returning.

The film also welcomes new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh — reportedly playing Miranda Priestly’s husband — along with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen, and Conrad Ricamora.

David Frankel, who directed the original, returns to helm the sequel, while Aline Brosh McKenna is back as screenwriter.