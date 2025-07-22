Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about aging female leads in horror movies

Jennifer Love Hewitt proves aging women still have a powerful place in Hollywood

After making an action-packed return in the latest I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, Jennifer Love Hewitt made some honest remarks on aging female-led horror movies.

The 46-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Julie James from the original 1997 movie, shared that her return is more than just fan service; it’s about showing that women in their 40s can still be powerful leads in horror movies.

In the latest movie, Julie returned as older, wiser, and working as a trauma expert, which, according the Hewitt, is just as relevant as ever. “It is showing young girls out there that we get older, and you can’t count us out. The women in these horror movies that are coming back are strong. And they mean something in this world," she noted proudly.

Hewitt then compared her return to other actress who played the leading role in horror movies like Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween and Neve Campbell in Scream.

Hewitt believes their character gave a strong message to the audience, “Fans want to see them. Where other parts of society try to go, Oh, well, she’s gotten a little older, so we’ll just go get this person now, ‘Final Girls’ are ageless. It’s a good message to send: We do get better with age, and sometimes we get a little feistier, and that can be fun to watch.”