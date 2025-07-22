Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis ready to take relationship to next level?

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are ‘happiest’ with each other: Sources

Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with Jim Curtis is “moving pretty fast.”

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Friends alum really likes Jim and she is “open to a serious thing.”

"Jim is no drama and a grounded guy who has his life together," the source told the outlet. "It is casual, but she really likes him and is very open to a serious thing. "

"We think he may be the perfect guy for her. She deserves all the happiness and love from a good guy, and so far he is checking all the boxes," added a tipster.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Jim made headlines earlier this month when they were photographed hanging out together in Mallorca, Spain.

At that time, the confidant revealed to People magazine that the duo had been dating for a few months and were introduced by mutual friends.

"She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone," the insider said.

"As long as it feels right. Jen’s in a very good place right now—grounded, fulfilled and very happy," added the confidant.