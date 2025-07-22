Chris Hughes breaks silence on new relationship with Jojo Siwa

Chris Hughes opens up about his new romance with Jojo Siwa

Chris Hughes has finally opened up about his new relationship with his girlfriend Jojo Siwa.

Speaking to E! News on Monday, the Love Island alum provided insight into his romance with the singer.

"She's literally the love of my life," Chris told the outlet." But she's also my best friend. Like, we sit and do nothing together."'

The lovebirds, who formed a connection while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK, enjoy each other's company.

"We went up to Malibu and we went for a lovely dinner and it was like a date night," recalled the TV host.

"On the way back—it was like an hour drive home—we parked up and we said to each other, 'That was actually our first proper date together,'" continued Chris.

"Yes, we've been dinners with each other's families and each other's friends and stuff like that," he added. "But we've never, ever solely done something just on our own right."

The 32-year-old TV star further told the publication that his favorite activity to do with JoJo is lounging "on the sofa with a cup of tea."

"We spend so much time with each other, just us captivated in this little world in our living room," explained Chris.

"But we actually went out and it didn't hit us until we got home that that was actually our first proper date. So, it was lovely," he said.

For those unversed, Jojo confirmed her romance with Chris in June 2025.