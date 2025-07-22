Brandon Routh reacts to David Corenswet's debut as Superman

Brandon Routh praises David Corenswet's performance in new 'Superman' movie

Brandon Routh has praised David Corenswet for delivering a standout performance in the new Superman movie.

The 45-year-old actor, who portrayed the DC superhero in 2006’s Superman Returns, shared his thoughts on James Gunn’s new film in an interview with Variety.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Bradon. “I really enjoyed it. I think David is fantastic. I cried no less than three times.

“I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective,” shared the Legends of Tomorrow. “I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment.”

“And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts on the DC universe reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran, Brandon dished, “I am excited for the potential for the DC Universe.”

“A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer. There are a lot of great properties that can be explored,” he added.

For those unversed, the new Superman movie was released in cinemas on July 11.