Olivia Munn over the moon as she shares newborn snap

Her latest snap comes after her announcement of her newborn baby

September 25, 2024

Olivia Munn has recently welcomed her first daughter, and the happiness of her is uncontrollable.

On Instagram Stories, The Newsroom actress shared an adorable snap of her newborn Méi, who came into this world via gestational surrogacy.

In the photo, she was peacefully sleeping in a baby nest in a cute onesie. “My Méi,” she captioned the picture about her daughter, who was born on Sept 14.

In the meantime, the parents took a while to announce the baby's arrival. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon????," the mother-of-two said on the post over a week of her newborn baby birth.

She continued that she had “so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter” following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2023. This all changed, however, when she met her gestational surrogate and found her “real-life angel."

"Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true," the actress added.

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," adding "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅," Olivia concluded.

