50 Cent sets to uncover Diddy abuse in new docuseries

50 Cent, along with Netflix, is making a docuseries about the allegations Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering.



The production of the project is underway. Alexandria Stapleton is directing it, while the Candy Shop rapper vis his G-Unit Film & Television banner is executive producing it.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” the pair told Variety.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives," they continued.

"While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

It is relevant to mention here that 50 Cent announced the project about Sean last December. It was the time when the disgraced music mogul was facing allegations of abuse from four women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.