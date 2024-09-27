Halsey reflects on hospitalization after 'scary' seizure experience

Halsey recently faced a hospital emergency after a "very scary" seizure.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Halsey shared her scary hospital incident. The singer, 29, posted a video of showing herself lying in a hospital bed, with her fiance, actor Avan Jogia, by her side offering support.

"Happy Bi Visibility Day. We had a whole plan for you guys," the couple says in the video.

The Walls Could Talk crooner playfully wrote in the caption, "Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke)."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with concern.

One wrote, "ASHLEY DONT EVEN JOKE ABOUT THAT ILL CRY," while another added, "im glad avan isnt letting you be bi yourself in the hospital."

"Love you honey, hope you get feeling better soon," the third comment read.

Just a few hours after the video, Halsey dished more details during a Q&A on X. She confirmed she had returned home after being hospitalized for several days.

In response to a fan's question about why she was in the hospital, Halsey replied, "I had a seizure! Very scary! Don't recommend it!" as quoted by Music-News.com.