Chappel Roan takes a break from 'pressures to prioritize a lot of things'

Chappell Roan apologized to her fans for missing a scheduled performance in NYC and DC

September 28, 2024

Chappell Roan just expressed a vulnerable side of hers, letting the fanbase know that despite being a rising pop star, she is only human.

As the singer was unable to take the stage at All Things Go she took to her official Instagram account to issue and apology note to her 4.9 million followers.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC and DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform,” the Red Wine Supernova crooner wrote.

She continued, “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” explaining the toll her activities have taken on her mental health.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health,” the singer added.

In conclusion, Chappell Roan stated, “I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding,” signing off, in the end, the musician penned, “Be back soon xox.” 

