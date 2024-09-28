Lady Gaga clears confusion between ‘Harlequin' and ‘LG7'

Lady Gaga has cleared the air regarding the companion album of her upcoming film titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

The 38-year-old singer-actress, who recently unleashed an album titled Harlequin in support of Joker sequel film, discussed her lined-up releases with Rolling Stone in an interview.



Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the forthcoming film, said, "I had such a deep relationship with Lee (her character name in the movie). And when I was done filming the movie, I wasn't done with her."

While teasing the album as LG 6.5 rather than LG7, the Bad Romance singer explained that fans should brace for a full-scale Gaga album soon too.

The singer, who is known for her flamboyant costumes, said, "(Harlequin) is my record."

She continued, "It's a Lady Gaga record, but it's also inspired by my character and my vision of what a woman can be. It's why the album does not adhere to one genre."

She finally clarified, explaining, "It's not my next studio album that's a pop record, but it is somewhere in between, and it's blurring the lines of pop music."

Harlequin was released on Friday via Interscope records. However, her as yet untitled seventh studio album will be released next month.

Moreover, singer will soon star in Joaquin Phoenix starrer film which is set to hit theatres on October 4.