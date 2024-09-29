'Days of Our Lives' star, Drake Hogestyn, departs this life at the age of 70

Drake Hogestyn, a renowned actor who depicted John Black on the American soap opera Days of Our Lives for 38 years, has passed away.

Per People magazine, the 70-year-old actor succumbed to pancreatic cancer on September 28, 2024, and died a day before his 71st birthday.

A statement was shared by the famous soap opera on behalf of the late actor’s family that read, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” the statement concluded.

Moving forward, the actor’s co-stars from Drool also took to social media and articulated their thoughts in his memory.

Genie Francis wrote on X (Twitter), saying, “So sad to hear of Drake Hogestyn’s passing. Such a wonderful and kind man. It was a pleasure to work with him. I always loved how much he loved his wife and children."

Writing on Instagram, Alison Sweeney acknowledged his greatness by calling him “incredible man,” and further added, "He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug."



Another co-star of Hogestyn, Christopher Sean, who portrayed John’s illegitimate son Paul Narita in the soap opera, posted a snap alongside him from the show and extended his “love" for the late actor.



He stated, "I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad. Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero. Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad."

It is pertinent to mention that the Generation star is survived by his wife Victoria Post, whom he had been married to for 37 years, and their four children.