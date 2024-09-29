Kate Middleton receives new title as she quietly returns to work

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title as mother of three children from her brother James Middleton.



Speaking to Hello Magazine, per OK!, James Middleton finds it "wonderful" to see the future queen - mom to three Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

About Pippa and Kate, James said they raise their families as "dedicated" mothers.

James said: "It's been wonderful, seeing them so dedicated and strong. I'm in awe of that." He added: "But when it's your own baby, it's a different experience."

However, he admitted that he doesn't always heed Kate Middleton’s parenting advice.

James and his wife Alizee became parents to son Inigo last October.

About Inigo's cousins, James said he is grateful that his son has older cousins, including Pippa's children Arthur, Grace and Rose, to look out for him.

James said: "He's fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things and, as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him."

James made these claims as Kate Middleton has returned to work for the first time since concluding her chemotherapy treatment.