 
Geo News

Kate Middleton receives new title as she quietly returns to work

Kate Middleton recently confirmed that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

Kate Middleton receives new title as she quietly returns to work
Kate Middleton receives new title as she quietly returns to work

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title as mother of three children from her brother James Middleton.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, per OK!, James Middleton finds it "wonderful" to see the future queen - mom to three Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

About Pippa and Kate, James said they raise their families as "dedicated" mothers.

James said: "It's been wonderful, seeing them so dedicated and strong. I'm in awe of that." He added: "But when it's your own baby, it's a different experience."

However, he admitted that he doesn't always heed Kate Middleton’s parenting advice.

James and his wife Alizee became parents to son Inigo last October.

About Inigo's cousins, James said he is grateful that his son has older cousins, including Pippa's children Arthur, Grace and Rose, to look out for him.

James said: "He's fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things and, as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him."

James made these claims as Kate Middleton has returned to work for the first time since concluding her chemotherapy treatment.

'Days of Our Lives' star, Drake Hogestyn, departs this life at the age of 70
'Days of Our Lives' star, Drake Hogestyn, departs this life at the age of 70
Nelly Furtado admits 'Gen Z singing' her songs was 'a big deal'
Nelly Furtado admits 'Gen Z singing' her songs was 'a big deal'
Perry Farrell steps out post Jane's Addiction tour cancellation
Perry Farrell steps out post Jane's Addiction tour cancellation
Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in a destination wedding in Italy
Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in a destination wedding in Italy
Katy Perry was not AFL's first choice to perform at the Grand Final?
Katy Perry was not AFL's first choice to perform at the Grand Final?
Andrew Garfield hints future role in erotic thriller
Andrew Garfield hints future role in erotic thriller
Prince Harry left 'in tears' by King Charles' big move
Prince Harry left 'in tears' by King Charles' big move
Tom Cruise says his lifelong dream finally comes true
Tom Cruise says his lifelong dream finally comes true