 
Geo News

Prince Harry gets sweet advice about Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry will return to UK without his children Archie and Lilibet for a charity event

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

Prince Harry gets sweet advice about Archie, Lilibets meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry gets sweet advice about Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK for a charity event on Monday, has received a sweet advice about his children Archie and Lilibet’s meeting with their grandfather King Charles.

The monarch has not seen Archie and Lilibet since June 2022, when Prince Harry and Meghan brought them over for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The advice has come from royal expert Hugo Vickers, who claimed that Archie and Lilibet’s upbringing is "disappointing" in US as it appears they don't know about their bloodline and are both missing out on royal events.

Hugo said: "It's really up to Prince Harry to make the effort. If he wants his children to meet him [Charles], he should make the effort to bring them across.”

Speaking to the Sun, per Daily Express, the royal expert said, "Simple as that. The King would, I'm sure, always make time for him if he did that, but there doesn't seem to be a great willingness to do so."

It comes as the royal expert warned that Meghan is wanting to raise Archie and Lilibet as true Americans and expose them to little royal influence.

Meghan Markle seen as ‘the enemy of staffers' amid latest controversy
Meghan Markle seen as ‘the enemy of staffers' amid latest controversy
Foo Fighters' latest decision hints at more sad news for fans
Foo Fighters' latest decision hints at more sad news for fans
Queen Camilla fends off 'ghost' attack, son claims
Queen Camilla fends off 'ghost' attack, son claims
Prince Harry failing to manage himself amid Meghan Markle separation calls
Prince Harry failing to manage himself amid Meghan Markle separation calls
Meghan Markle sparks backlash and problems over her love for 'competitive' USA
Meghan Markle sparks backlash and problems over her love for 'competitive' USA
Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez 'fuming' after meetup: Report
Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez 'fuming' after meetup: Report
David, Victoria family hit new controversy after Paris Fashion Week success
David, Victoria family hit new controversy after Paris Fashion Week success
Meghan Markle's screaming matches against ‘tradesmen' exposed
Meghan Markle's screaming matches against ‘tradesmen' exposed