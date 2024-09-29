Prince Harry gets sweet advice about Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK for a charity event on Monday, has received a sweet advice about his children Archie and Lilibet’s meeting with their grandfather King Charles.



The monarch has not seen Archie and Lilibet since June 2022, when Prince Harry and Meghan brought them over for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The advice has come from royal expert Hugo Vickers, who claimed that Archie and Lilibet’s upbringing is "disappointing" in US as it appears they don't know about their bloodline and are both missing out on royal events.

Hugo said: "It's really up to Prince Harry to make the effort. If he wants his children to meet him [Charles], he should make the effort to bring them across.”

Speaking to the Sun, per Daily Express, the royal expert said, "Simple as that. The King would, I'm sure, always make time for him if he did that, but there doesn't seem to be a great willingness to do so."

It comes as the royal expert warned that Meghan is wanting to raise Archie and Lilibet as true Americans and expose them to little royal influence.