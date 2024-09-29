Kate Winslet’s advice that saved Shailene Woodley in her early career

Shailene Woodley credits Kate Winslet for her words of wisdom much earlier in her acting career.

Woodley, 32, recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show during which she paid a tribute to the Titanic star.

"I've been blessed to have people, at a young age, show up in a really real, truthful, pure way."

Woodley recalled how a piece of advice from Winslet, 48, helped her after which she went on to star in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, and Big Little Lies.

It began with Barrymore asking if Kate Winslet was a good sounding board for her—to which Woodley replied, "Beyond,” adding that it’s safe to use the word “real.”

Woodley went on to praise Winslet, saying, “She is who she is, and she's not afraid to be who she is. And she's done the hard work."

Barrymore then mentioned a quote from Winslet, recalling, "I wish I had had the gumption and confidence that I have now as a woman, as a young girl when I came out in Titanic and, particularly men, commented on my body shape and size and how I would not have allowed that at all and I would have shut it down right there and then."

Woodley shared her insights on it saying, "But you know what's cool about that is she maybe didn't do that for herself but she did do it for me. She absolutely did."

Woodley, who had also worked with Winslet on Divergent and Insurgent, added of her experience with the latter, explaining, "I was 21. I had all, you know, the influx of public life and being told 'you should look a certain way' or 'you should be a certain thing' or 'don't eat that' or 'do this' or 'dye your hair a different color'."

Woodley recalled how Winslet intervened, sitting her down and saying, "No, no, no, that's not who you are. This is the truth."

Woodley also credited Winslet for shaping her identity. "She gave me that moment. And I wouldn't— I would not be who I am today without her, singlehandedly."