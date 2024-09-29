Queen Camilla fends off 'ghost' attack, son claims

Queen Camilla had a brush with spirits, his son Tom Parker-Bowles claimed, noting that his mother defied them despite their terrifying presence at home.



Speaking to Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast, he said his family grew up in a “haunted” house, adding, that they had experienced strange things at their Allington, Wiltshire mansion.

Recalling one such incident, he said her mother, who was married to King Charles III, had a seemingly one-off encounter with a spirit.

"My mother says she woke up one night, in the middle of the night, and there was a presence sort of pinning her down in her bed," he said on the podcast.

"This was many, many years ago, but she’s made of pretty strong stuff so probably told the ghost where to go.”

Besides this, the royal member said their home was so spooky that their dog did not enter certain rooms, and they also heard noises downstairs only to find no one was there.

"We would hear stories of banquets going on downstairs that people would hear, but there was nothing there, there were rooms the dogs wouldn’t go into, it was quite a big old manor house, and rooms that we ran past," he continued.

“As a child you would build up a fear of these rooms. It was always cold, even in the middle of summer," Tom concluded.