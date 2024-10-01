Madonna shares sneak-peek into cuddles with Akeem Morris amid London trip

Madonna cuddled up with her toy boy Akeem Morris on Monday during a trip to London.

Among the carousel of images were several snapshots of the 66-year-old legendary music artist, who recently modeled black lingerie, with her 28-year-old toy boy Akeem Morris.

Moreover, the blonde superstar cozied up to her new beau as they sat together in the stands of a soccer game.

According to Daily Mail, the Decades-Long hitmaker also teased upcoming music as she shared captures in the studio with Hung Up collaborator Stuart Price.

In a caption to her nearly 20 million followers, Madonna wrote, “London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price. Go Chelsea!”

Additionally, for their Chelsea Football Club outing in West London, Madonna and her companion wore complementary looks.





For her part, she donned all-black outfit that included tights, a short skirt or dress, a bomber jacket, and a larger leather trench coat layered on top of it while the fashionista braided her platinum locks in two long braids that fell over either side of her chest.

In terms of her hair, she topped the hairstyle with a fuzzy hat with ear flaps and added ribbed arm warmers.

As far as Akeem is concerned, he sported a blue, zip-up shirt, black bomber, and light wash jeans with shredded details along with full beard and both he and Madonna wore sporty, oversize, black sunglasses.

As per the publication, the duo was first romantically linked this past July 2024, as the recording artist shared photos of them celebrating Independence Day in the Big Apple.

However, they've known each other since at least August 2022, when they posed alongside each other for a Paper magazine cover, as per the outlet.