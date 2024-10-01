Katy Perry makes shocking revelation about her diet in Australia

Katy Perry revealed what she ate when she was in Australia to perform at the AFL Grand Final.

In an Instagram video, the American pop star revealed that she consumed several eggs.

While standing in front of a table full of breakfast items, Katy explained, “I eat a lot of hard boiled eggs because they are a great source of protein.”

According to Daily Mail, the Hot N Cold singer then added that she had devised her own time-saving method for cracking the eggs.

Moreover, Perry joked, “I don't crack them on [the plate], I go like this [cracks on forehead]. Ouch, that one really hurt and it had some juice in it.”

Additionally, she was also seen eating another hard-boiled egg while getting her hair and makeup done, as per the publication.



This came after it was claimed that Katy may be using Ozempic or another weight loss drug after showcasing her incredibly toned figure on the cover of her new 143 album.

After unveiling the cover art for her latest record, social media users began to voice speculation she may be taking a medication to achieve her recent weight loss.

Furthermore, the performer, who has spoken about trying to squeeze in workouts at least three or four times a week to maintain her figure, was accused of using a weight-loss drug to get in the shape of her life.

Meanwhile, the Firework hitmaker surprised her Aussie fans with an exciting announcement on Monday and the pop star revealed she has added a show in Adelaide as part of her upcoming 2025 Australian Lifetimes tour.

As per the outlet, the original run included just one show in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, but the US popstar added extra shows.