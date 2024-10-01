 
Geo News

Kate Middleton takes big step for Prince Harry, leaves William 'furious'

Kate Middleton also reminded Prince William of the ‘close bond’ she and Harry always had

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Kate Middleton takes big step for Prince Harry, leaves William furious
Kate Middleton takes big step for Prince Harry, leaves William 'furious'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken a big step for his brother-in-law Prince Harry, leaving her husband Prince William ‘furious’ initially.

The Closer Online, citing insiders, has reported that amid rumours that the duke is ‘homesick’, Kate was keen to reach out.

The royal sources claimed the future queen has been ‘speaking to Harry on and off’ for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him.

The tipster said, “Kate’s noticed how Harry’s walls seem to have broken down more since they’ve been chatting and she’s revealed that it’s clear he has struggled to adapt to life in California – giving more weight to the rumours that he wants to return to the UK.”

“William was initially furious when Kate told him they’d been communicating and it caused a huge amount of tension between them,” the insiders claimed and added, “But he knows this could finally be the answer in getting through to his brother and stopping this feud.”

Kate Middleton reportedly also reminded William of the ‘close bond’ she and Harry always had and of her ability to get him to listen to her.

Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie video
Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie
P. Diddy's ‘special privileges' in jail revealed
P. Diddy's ‘special privileges' in jail revealed
The Substance: Demi Moore's 'gory' film makes fans walk out of cinemas
The Substance: Demi Moore's 'gory' film makes fans walk out of cinemas
Prince Harry makes a stark 'announcement' about his perdiciment before UK visit
Prince Harry makes a stark 'announcement' about his perdiciment before UK visit
Queen Camilla's son sets record straight on mother's strained reputation
Queen Camilla's son sets record straight on mother's strained reputation
Kristin Cavallari insists she made the best decision for ex Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari insists she made the best decision for ex Mark Estes
Angelina Jolie detaches herself from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival
Angelina Jolie detaches herself from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprising new business strategy revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprising new business strategy revealed