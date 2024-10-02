Prince Harry told to make first move in ending rift with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has been encouraged to visit his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who recently announced that she has completed her preventative chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.



Amid ongoing rift with the Royal family, the Duke of Sussex has been urged to mend bond with the Princess of Wales, with whom he had a close bond with before Megxit.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Kelvin MacKenzie criticized the Royal family’s public feud, calling it "pathetic warfare” as Harry visited the UK to attend the WellChild Awards.

MacKenzie suggested that Harry should make the first move, considering King Charles and Kate’s health issues.

"This is a long, drawn out kind of war. All families have these issues,” the expert said. "The thing I would most like to see is actually Harry, to go and see Kate. It would be good to see whether something could be done there.”

"It's unlikely to be done with the brother. I mean, the father's got cancer. The sister-in-law has got cancer,” MacKenzie added.

"It is incumbent on Harry to make the first move. Right? He's the one who is not ill. It's pathetic to see this kind of warfare played out in public."