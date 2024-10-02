'You've been great': AB de Villiers weighs in on Babar Azam's resignation as captain

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers (left) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Former South African skipper and one of the leading batsmen in the world of cricket, AB de Villiers weighed in on Babar Azam’s decision to step down as the of Pakistan’s white-ball team captain.

Last night, Babar announced that he was stepping down from the white-ball captaincy, saying that it was time for him to focus on his playing role and personal growth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reappointed Babar as the national team's captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs) on March 31. He had earlier ended his years-long stint as skipper in November 2023 after he stepped down as captain of the national side.

Expressing his support for Babar’s choice, De Villiers highlighted that this decision could allow the star batter to focus on his game and return to his best form.

Reacting to Babar’s X post, the South African wrote, “Congrats. You’ve been great. Now for plenty more runs for your team."

A day earlier, speaking about his role as the skipper, Babar said captaincy had been a rewarding experience but it added a significant workload. "I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy," he stressed.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth," Babar wrote.

Expressing his gratefulness for the support, the star batter said he is excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.

This is the second time Babar left the captaincy of the national side.

He had stepped down from captaincy amid severe criticism after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same performance into the World Cup — where they crashed out before reaching the semis.