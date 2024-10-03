 
Prince Harry says he misses ‘lovely wife' Meghan amid ‘separation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying out new ways to keep brand alive

October 03, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have separated their professional paths under a specific strategy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning. To make themselves versatile and work on their on lines to create a better brand for themselves.

PR expert Mark Borowski tells The Sun work: "They had to change the narrative. They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff. It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."

This comes as Harry makes a solo trip to the UK to attend the WellChild Award.

Speaking to one of the winners, Scarlett Cripps, after the event, Harry admitted that he deeply misses Meghan.

A source reveals: "Scarlett told Harry she filled the crystal hearts with love and whenever he had a bad day or sad day he had to squeeze the heart and it would show him how special he was and make him smile. He said it was a lovely gesture and he hadn't seen his wife and his children because he was travelling here, so he'll take it out later and squeeze them and it will remind him of his lovely wife."

