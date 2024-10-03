‘Men in Black’ director shares hilarious anecdote about Will Smith

Barry Sonnenfeld revealed that Will Smith apologised to Tommy Lee Jonas for his unhygienic behaviour on the set of Men in Black.

In an interview with Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, Sonnenfeld candidly recalled the incident that happened when they were filming a scene of crime-fictional movie with Smith and Jonas.

He recalled shooting the scene in which the co-stars have to travel in a futuristic supercar which has "locks to prevent it from opening and falling."

“I say, ‘Roll camera,’ and I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’

“So we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs,” he continued.

“And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter," Sonnenfeld added.

He went on to say, “It’s just some people are [farters], inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch."

Before concluding, Sonnenfeld said, “We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible. No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t."