Netflix swings an axe on 'That ’90s Show'

After going for two seasons, Netflix ended the run of That ’90s Show, the sequel to That '70s Show.



Kurtwood Smith, who played Red Forman in the sitcom, announced the news on social media, thanking the streamer and suggesting the series will look for another streamer.

“I know you have been asking me when Season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,” he began. “I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show."

"You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all.”

“I’ve said it before, but it’s worth mentioning again… this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers, and crew an actor could hope to work with,” the 81-year-old continued.

“Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons," he noted.

"To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school," Kurtwood concluded.