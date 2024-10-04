'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson makes major investment 

 
'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson and his wife invest $10M to help revive extinct dodo bird

October 04, 2024

Lord of the Rings director Peter Robert Jackson decided to put $10 million towards a Texas startup company aimed at reviving extinct animals such as the dodo bird.

According to Bloomberg, the New Zealand-born filmmaker and his wife Fran Walsh put the sum of money into the Dallas company Colossal Biosciences.

Moreover, the Academy Award-winning director is one in a group of notable names from various fields who have contributed to a $235 million sum in the organization.

As per Daily Mail, others include athletes such as Tom Brady and Tiger Woods; entertainers including Paris Hilton and Chris Hemsworth; and business figures such as tech billionaire Thomas Tull and the Winklevoss Capital Management firm.

Additionally, Jackson's investment is also aimed at stopping species in New Zealand from facing extinction, his publicist told Bloomberg.

As per the outlet’s reports, Colossal Biosciences opened in 2021 in a collaboration with founder, businessman Ben Lamm, and geneticist George Church.

In regards to this, Lamm told Forbes that Jackson and Walsh are “mission-aligned” and ardent supporters of “conservation and biodiversity restoration".

Furthermore, the businessman continued, “It’s a special privilege to helm Colossal and be supported by visionaries, entrepreneurs and industry leaders,” as per the publication.

Ben also told AP in January of 2023, “The dodo is a symbol of man-made extinction.”

It is worth mentioning that Jackson won three Oscars in 2004 for 2003's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King: Best Picture, Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay; and Best Director, sharing the first two honors with Walsh.

