Jax Taylor rekindles friendship with Tom Sandoval amid Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor is leaning on Tom Sandoval for support amid his ongoing divorce battle with Brittany Cartwright.

During the latest episode of his and Brittany’s podcast When Reality Hits, the 45-year-old model revealed that he has rekindled a friendship with Tom despite a history of betrayal.

“Actually, Tom Sandoval has reached out to me more than anybody, and I know people are gonna be shocked by that,” revealed Jax. “[He was] just checking on me... I was shocked because I [hadn’t] heard from Tom in a long time, and now I probably talk to Tom three or four times a week.”

The TV personality continued, “I have been hanging out with him a little bit more lately. He comes to the bar, he sings karaoke. You know, he's on tour right now, but I just hung out with him and his mom and his dad, and it was just great to see him.”

Calling Tom his “best friend,” Jax said, “I love Tom, and I will always love him no matter what he does. He’s my best friend, along with Tom Schwartz. They’re both my best friends.”

“People make mistakes in life, but you gotta move on from it. We all gotta forgive each other at some point,” he added. “He did not elaborate on his remark about forgiveness."

For those unversed, Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024.