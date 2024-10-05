World Cultural Festival: Italian artist brings magic to Karachi with silent puppet drama

Italy’s solo puppeteer Nina delivering performance at Arts Council Pakistan in Karachi on October 4, 2024. — Provided by the reporter

On the ninth day of the World Cultural Festival, Italian artist Nina captured the audience’s hearts with her spellbinding puppet show at the Arts Council of Pakistan.



The show, titled “I Put My Heart Into It", stood out because it had no dialogues — just expressive puppets, music, and a beautiful narrative.



This is Nina’s first-ever visit to Pakistan, and she was joined by French theatre artist Alien Voyagers, who performed an engaging street act.

Pulcinella and Pupi: A glimpse into Italian puppetry

Geo.tv had the opportunity to speak exclusively with Nina about traditional puppet plays in Italy and the popular puppet characters there.

Nina shared that “Pulcinella,” a famous traditional puppet, is a big part of Italian culture, especially in Naples. This hand-operated puppet is known for its wit and humor, often making social and political commentary.

In Sicily, “Opera dei Pupi” takes center stage — an extraordinary type of marionette theatre that has been popular since the 19th century. These shows depict medieval tales, chivalric romances, and stories of brave warriors.

The large marionette puppets are elaborately dressed, with detailed costumes and weapons. No wonder, the UNESCO has recognised “Opera dei Pupi” as a cultural heritage treasure.

Behind the scenes: A suitcase full of magic

Nina’s show in Karachi was special for many reasons. The entire story was presented without a single line of dialogue, relying solely on the expressiveness of the puppets and the enchanting music. The audience watched the tale of two birds unfold, along with a charming puppet named Nina.

Nina revealed that she doesn’t follow the traditional Italian puppetry style but has created her own unique characters. She came prepared, carrying all her show props from Italy in a suitcase, including even the table used in the performance.

“It’s a fifty-minute-long show, and bringing everything with me was quite challenging, but I’m glad it worked out,” said Nina.

Impressed by Karachi: From biryani to hospitality

Nina had nothing but praise for Pakistanis. “The people here are so warm and friendly,” she shared, smiling. “In Italy, we’ve always heard about the hospitality of Pakistanis, and now that I’ve experienced it myself, I can’t wait to go back and tell everyone how wonderful they truly are.”

When asked about the local food, Nina’s eyes lit up. “I loved the chicken biryani and chai! And I’m really impressed by the vibrant culture here in Karachi,” she added.

The ongoing World Culture Festival at the Karachi Arts Council is a melting pot of cultures, with artists from forty different countries performing. The festival will continue till November 2, offering a mix of traditional and modern performances from around the globe.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.

