Mawra marks Instagram milestone with celebratory photoshoot in London

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane poses for a photoshoot in London, UK. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Popular actor Mawra Hocane treated her fans to a photo dump featuring snapshots from a classy London photoshoot as she recently marked a significant social media milestone.

The actor recently crossed nine million followers on Instagram, leading to a celebratory photoshoot in a hotel in London, United Kingdom.

Taking to her Instagram to thank her fans, Hocane posted a series of pictures from her celebratory photoshoot, in which she can be seen donning an elegant white feathery dress, posing with a bouquet and a balloon.

She even munched on a celebratory burger and fries combo.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote: "To the 9 MILLION of you.. one day we’ll be 90 and 900.. Thankyou for being the wind beneath my wings.."

She added that "it’s your love that made me stand tall now and always against all odds.. I wouldn't be who I am without you… love you all".

Concluding the caption on the Instagram post, the actor reminded her fans that she was "fries before guys" and "flowers for hours kinda girl".

The latest milestone for Hocane, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday with her friends in Dubai, comes days after she bagged the "Best Actor" award at an award ceremony in London.



The post by the entertainer quickly went viral on social media and congratulatory wishes and posts from Hocane's friends poured in.

She also shared some of the congratulatory posts on her Instagram Story.

The actor is not only loved across Pakistan, but also has a fan-following across the border in India, where she made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 movie, 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.