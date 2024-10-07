Prince Harry did ‘amazing job’ to leave Meghan in US, says expert

Prince Harry is reminding people of his old self with his solo trips for work.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Lesotho for his charity for children with aids called ‘Sentebale,’ has consciously left Meghan Markle behind in California.

Speaking on GB News, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said: "He hasn't actually been to Lesotho for years. And there he is, back again. It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting the children. It's amazing she wasn't there. But I think it's very deliberate."

She added: "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with aids. He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama.”

The expert added:” I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together. Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children’."