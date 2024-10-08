 
Geo News

Seasoned actor Mazhar Ali breathes his last in Karachi

Mazhar survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who are currently in United States

By
Shawwala Aslam
|

October 08, 2024

Veteran actor Mazhar Ali in this still taken from a video of one of his TV dramas. — Facebook/Vintage Pakistan
Veteran actor Mazhar Ali in this still taken from a video of one of his TV dramas. — Facebook/Vintage Pakistan

Seasoned Pakistani actor Mazhar Ali passed away in Karachi at the age of 66, after the deterioration of his health.

The actor's family confirmed his demise and shared that he was a heart patient and had recently undergone treatment for cardiac issues. 

Speaking to Geo News, the deceased artist's sister revealed that Mazhar had been admitted to the hospital three weeks ago due to some issue with his cardiac health.

"He had fever last night and he passed away in his sleep," Ahla Imran said.

She further stated that Mazhar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who are currently in the United States.

Mazhar also had the plan to go back to the US recently but his health didn't allow him, she added.

Ahla said that Mazhar hadn't been working in the acting industry for the last five to six years due to his health.

As per the family, actor's funeral prayer will be offered today at Tayyaba Mosque in Nazimabad no 3 after Maghrib.

It may be noted that Mazhar remained a significant part of the country's entertainment industry, giving exceptional performances in numerous dramas, mostly aired on PTV.

He made a notable impact on television, starting with his early performances in drama serials like 'Afshan', 'Uroosa', 'Haala', 'Badlon Pe Basera' and many others.

The talented actor also appeared in Geo Entertainment's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' and shows on some of the private TV channels of the country. 

Agha Ali finally breaks silence on divorce with Hina Altaf
Agha Ali finally breaks silence on divorce with Hina Altaf
World Culture Festival: Folk dance, qawwali entrance audience on day 11
World Culture Festival: Folk dance, qawwali entrance audience on day 11
Mawra marks Instagram milestone with celebratory photoshoot in London
Mawra marks Instagram milestone with celebratory photoshoot in London
World Culture Festival: Art, comedy, concert send audience into frenzy on day 10
World Culture Festival: Art, comedy, concert send audience into frenzy on day 10
WATCH: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh invites Hania Amir on stage in London show video
WATCH: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh invites Hania Amir on stage in London show
World Cultural Festival: Italian artist brings magic to Karachi with silent puppet drama
World Cultural Festival: Italian artist brings magic to Karachi with silent puppet drama
World Culture Festival: Children cheer Italian puppet show's 2nd run
World Culture Festival: Children cheer Italian puppet show's 2nd run
World Culture Festival: Italian puppetry, sci-fi satire play spellbind Karachiites
World Culture Festival: Italian puppetry, sci-fi satire play spellbind Karachiites