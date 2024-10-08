Seasoned actor Mazhar Ali breathes his last in Karachi

Veteran actor Mazhar Ali in this still taken from a video of one of his TV dramas. — Facebook/Vintage Pakistan

Seasoned Pakistani actor Mazhar Ali passed away in Karachi at the age of 66, after the deterioration of his health.

The actor's family confirmed his demise and shared that he was a heart patient and had recently undergone treatment for cardiac issues.

Speaking to Geo News, the deceased artist's sister revealed that Mazhar had been admitted to the hospital three weeks ago due to some issue with his cardiac health.

"He had fever last night and he passed away in his sleep," Ahla Imran said.

She further stated that Mazhar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, who are currently in the United States.

Mazhar also had the plan to go back to the US recently but his health didn't allow him, she added.

Ahla said that Mazhar hadn't been working in the acting industry for the last five to six years due to his health.

As per the family, actor's funeral prayer will be offered today at Tayyaba Mosque in Nazimabad no 3 after Maghrib.

It may be noted that Mazhar remained a significant part of the country's entertainment industry, giving exceptional performances in numerous dramas, mostly aired on PTV.

He made a notable impact on television, starting with his early performances in drama serials like 'Afshan', 'Uroosa', 'Haala', 'Badlon Pe Basera' and many others.

The talented actor also appeared in Geo Entertainment's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' and shows on some of the private TV channels of the country.