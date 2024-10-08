Meghan Markle’s grip loosens on Prince Harry as he breaks free from her shadow

Prince Harry has reclaimed his identity after Meghan Markle’s dominant presence in joint ventures made him feel like a "spare part,” an expert has claimed.



Harry's recent solo trips to Lesotho, New York, and London suggest a "new normal" for the Sussexes with Phil Dampier noting that the Duke seemingly prefers solo outings.

Speaking with The Sun, the royal expert claimed that Harry may have felt overshadowed by Meghan on previous trips, such as to Colombia and Nigeria, leading him to make this decision.

"In the last couple of weeks we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak,” the expert told the publication.

He added, "He's been in New York. He's been in Africa. He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own.

"I think he felt that he was becoming a bit of a spare part with Meghan on some of the trips that he went with her to, certainly to Colombia and Nigeria.

"I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt on accessory, if you like, and I think that's probably rankled with him a little bit.

"So he's obviously decided to do things differently."