Meghan Markle hated Buckingham Palace ‘clipping' her wings

Experts feels Meghan Markle had a lot of anger and even a ‘diva’ attitude afoot when she felt her wings were at risk of being cut in Buckingham Palace.

Comments about everything have been shared during Arthur Edwards and Jennie Bond’s chat on the Royal Exclusive Live show.

There the royal correspondent offered her take on the Duchess’ potential by saying, “Meghan could have been such a credit - she is in independent, forthright woman. With her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes.”

“She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn't act as carefully as they should have done.

“But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva,” Ms Bond went as far as to say. “She didn't like what she saw and she didn't like her wings being clipped,” and “I think it's a very sad combination of misjudgements really.”

Prior to signing off the veteran expert also said, “Meghan is not popular.”

Not to mention, “She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent.”