Mehwish Hayat, Honey Singh collaboration 'in works'

Pakistani starlet Mehwish Hayat and Indian rapper Honey Singh seen in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@mehwishhayatofficial

Pakistani drama and film actor Mehwish Hayat and India's Punjab rap star Honey Singh are seemingly up to a collaboration, possibly a music video as the two dropped a teaser for the fans.



The Indian vocalist posted a video in an Instagram 'collab post' with Hayat, who also sings occasionally, where he intoned some words in his distinguishing style.

The actor accompanied the rapper, playing her part by giving expressions.

"Karampura Karachi connection baby something exclusive with one n only @mehwishhayatofficial," Singh wrote in the caption, hinting at a joint venture coming up in the near future.

The video immediately grabbed the eyeballs of the fans, who expressed their excitement to see the two stars from the neighbouring countries together.

One of the users wrote: "Finally Dream Come True".



Meanwhile, another spotted "Ayesha from ms.marvel", referring to Hayat's popular role in the Marvel universe.

It may be noted that Singh recently expressed his wish to visit and perform in Pakistan, upon being asked about his message for his fans on the other side of the border.

"The message for them is to pray that I come to Pakistan soon to perform," he said in a viral video.

He also listed various Pakistani singers including legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghulam Ali and Mehdi Hasan and contemporary stars Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam and others alongside Hayat herself when he was asked about his favourite music artists in the country.