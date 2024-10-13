Lauren Pisciotta makes new claims against Kanye West with ties to Diddy

Lauren Pisciotta has come forward with new claims against rapper Kanye West with ties to Sean Diddy Combs’ infamous parties.



The influencer and former OnlyFans model’s new filings claim that West, 47, allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted while attending a studio session with him and Combs, 54.

The model has claimed in her amended complaint that she was given a drink “laced with an unidentified drug” during the session in Santa Monica, California, Page Six reported on Saturday.

West was the one who ordered for the drink to be poured, as per her filing, which then allegedly made her “disoriented” and in “less control of her body and speech” as she drank.

However, Combs was named only in the suit for “co-hosting” the studio session and was not accused of any wrongdoing.

Pisciotta recounted waking up feeling ill and “immense shame” the next morning but was still unclear of all the details, per the October 8 complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court of California.

Pisciotta, who sued West earlier this year for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, claimed she only learned what allegedly occurred to her the night of the studio session “much later.”

One instance that helped her connect the dots was when the Yeezy founder once allegedly confessed to her that they “did kind of hook up a little one time,” referencing the night at the studio session.

“Still to that day,” Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame,” the complaint adds.



The ex-assistant recalls feeling “disgusted and numb” by West’s alleged admission and reportedly knew that moment that she had to quit working for him.

However, she allegedly had to be “extremely careful” in the way she distanced herself, per the complaint, as she was afraid she would be “silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against”—only to discover later that she was fired.

Pisciotta claims in her suit, which was originally filed in June, that she was never paid $3 million in severance that she was allegedly owed.

Her initial filing said she received vulgar texts and photos from West on multiple occasions and faced inappropriate encounters—following which he allegedly got angry with her for shutting down advances to “date or have s**” with him.

West’s lawyers previously slammed Pisciotta’s allegations as “baseless,” alleging to Page Six in June that the model pursued the rapper “sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits.”

The attorneys also claimed that Pisciotta then blackmailed West when “her advances were rejected.”