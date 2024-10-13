Scottish DJ Jack Revill AKA Jackmaster passes away at age 38

Scottish DJ Jack Revill has died at the age of 38.



His demise was announced by his family via Instagram, stating that he died in Ibiza on the morning of 12th October due to complications from "an accidental head injury."

"His family — Kate, Sean and Johnny — are utterly heartbroken. While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss," the family's statement said.

"Jack’s passion for music and his relentless drive to push creative boundaries through his work at the Numbers label and Rubadub Records in Glasgow, including discovering countless innovative artists, made him a beloved and pioneering figure in the electronic music community both in front of and behind the scenes," the statement continued.

"His talent for blending genres and delivering electrifying DJs sets and productions earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans across the globe," the family concluded. "His legacy will continue to inspire, and his impact on the world of dance music will remain indelible."

Revill entered the music scene at 14 years old when he worked at the Glasgow record shop Rubadub but began DJing at just 17 years old, per Resident Advisor.

He rose to fame in the Glasgow club scene and was awarded the Breakthrough DJ Award at DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards in 2010 and had a residency at BBC Radio in 2014.

Jackmaster’s last performance was in September at Spain's Hï Ibiza.