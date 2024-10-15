Megan Thee Stallion is set to unpack her 'most vulnerable moments' in October

Megan Thee Stallion, a renowned rapper and singer-songwriter, is set to come to the small screen with a new documentary about her life and career.

The 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram on October 14 and officially announced the release date of her upcoming documentary titled Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Eyes, for Amazon MGM Studios.

Calling her fans “hotties” in her caption, she wrote, “My documentary is out Oct 31st. I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here.’

In the poster, the three-time Grammy-winning singer can be seen wearing a jeweled necklace, with a light shining behind her.

The documentary is called In Her Words, and the tagline says, "Her Story. Her Life."

However, the full synopsis of the feature-length documentary read, "Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete."



The documentary is directed by Nneka Onuorah, who also directed Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

It is pertinent to mention that the Cry Baby hitmaker’s documentary is coming after her self-titled third studio album MEGAN, which was released on June 28, 2024, via her new independent label Hot Girl Productions.