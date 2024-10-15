Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lands lead role in new movie musical

After Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is ready to star in something new.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are set to star in Focus Features titled as Song Sung Blue about a Neil Diamond tribute band.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Brewer wrote and will direct the project that is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by director Greg Kohs about two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a tribute band to the Sweet Caroline singer.

Moreover, John Davis and John Fox are producing via Davis Entertainment along with Brewer. Erika Hampson and Greg Kohs will executive produce, as per the publication.

Additionally, Focus, which was in theaters this weekend on Piece by Piece and will soon release awards-hopeful Conclave, will distribute domestically with Universal handling international, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Jackman was last in theaters with Deadpool & Wolverine and is set for A24 feature The Death of Robin Hood.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson’s upcoming credits include the Netflix series Running Point.

The movie's cast will also be including Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert and Hensley.