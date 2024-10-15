'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey shares rare update on sequel

Dirty Dancing' starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has shared an update on the much-awaited sequel of the hit 1987 original.

Grey played Frances “Baby” Houseman in the original dance film against Patrick Swayze. She’s set to reprise her role in the sequel as well as executive produce. The film was announced in 2020 and slated for release in 2024, but it got delayed due to the WGA and SAG strikes.

Now, during the BFI London Film Festival premiere of her latest film, A Real Pain, the actress said: “I can’t tell you much about ‘Dirty Dancing’ as I’m not going to make promises. I’m just waiting for them to really nail it down as it has to be right.”

The sequel is directed by Jonathan Levine, who gushed over the opportunity in May 2022, saying, “While the original ‘Dirty Dancing’ has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel.”

“Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to ‘90s hip-hop. I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love.”