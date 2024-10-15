World Culture Festival: Urdu play 'Chaturaee' brings epic battle of brains to stage

Actors perform at the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on October 13, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

An epic theatrical battle of brains moved the hearts and bent the minds of the audience, as the World Culture Festival, featuring hundreds of global performers enters its 20th day at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on Tuesday.

Today, Chaturaee was performed to perfection by its players, posing the intriguing question: Who triumphs in the battle of wisdom versus cunning?



This thought-provoking play, written and directed by Shahnawaz Bhatti, tells the story of two women whose destinies become intertwined as they test their contrasting approaches to overcoming life's challenges in everyday situations.

The 60-minute-long performance was staged at the ACP's Auditorium 1, resonated with the audiences with its powerful themes.

Ace actors Sarfaraz Ali, Arshad Sheikh, Kainat Muhammad, Saafia, Komal Hayat, and Iqra made the 60-minute-long Urdu play, memorable with their award-winning playacting.

A day earlier, a spectacular cast of seasoned thespians brought a reimagined version of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, focusing on Hamlet's seven iconic soliloquies.

Titled Hamlet Ki Khudkalami – Interpretive Exploration, the play linked the soliloquies to modern global and Pakistani contexts.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.

