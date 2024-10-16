 
Lionel Messi ties Cristiano Ronaldo's record as Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0

Inter Miami star achieves feat as he returns to pitch for South American qualifiers for Fifa 2026 World Cup

AFP
Web Desk
October 16, 2024

A combination of images shows Argentinas Lionel Messi (left) and Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters/Files
Argentine fooball legend Lionel Messi on Tuesday equalled Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most international hat-tricks as he scored his 10th such hat-trick.

Messi, 36, achieved the latest feat as his national team thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in front of a home crowd at the Monumental stadium and helped score two more goals.

In only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, the Inter Miami star capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi's quick cross.

Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, with Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner completed the hat-trick, scoring with a left-footed drive to take his tally to 112 goals for his country.

"It's really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people, it moves me how they shout my name," said the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

"This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I'm here, I feel like a kid because I'm comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, I'll keep enjoying it."

Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points, having returned to winning ways after losing to Colombia last month and drawing with Venezuela last week.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

