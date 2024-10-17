David Beckham dishes on Victoria's startling special night rituals

David Beckham recently shared some surprising details about what his wife, Victoria Beckham, likes to eat on date nights.

Beckham appeared on The Rio Ferdinand podcast and was asked regarding his wife’s dinner preferences when he cooks for her on special nights.

Responding to the question, he articulated, “Well, Victoria always loves, she loves grilled shrimp, so for starter, I’d make her some grilled shrimp with avocado and then for a main I would make a seabass, but I’d salt bake it.”

Ferdinand threw another question, “And then for dessert, what would she have for desserts?”

The former footballer replied, “I’m not sure she’d have a dessert actually. So that’s what I’d make for her and then for me I’d make a nice ragu with fresh pasta.”

The 49-year-old retired English star also shed light on his cooking skills and confessed that “he’s still a perfectionist” when it comes to cooking.

Moving forward, Beckham also quipped, “Well, since the documentary, everyone’s talked about the mushroom moment…. A lot of people like the care and consideration that I put into grilling a mushroom….”

"But that’s, you know I think if you’re going to do something, you’ve got to do it to the best of your abilities. And that’s the way I’ve always done things. And, even with cooking, I have to get it right,” he concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix released four-part documentary on David with the title David Beckham on October 4, 2023.