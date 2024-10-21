Neymar gets emotional as he gears up for long-awaited Al Hilal return

An undated image of Neymar shows him in tears. — Reuters/File

Brazilian footballer Neymar recently said that he "suffered every day" that he was away from the football field as he prepares to make his long-awaited return to Saudi Arabia's leading football club, Al Hilal, after his injury.



The 32-year-old footballer broke down in tears as he discussed being stuck on the sidelines as he witnessed his team thrive at the top of the Saudi Pro League leaderboard during his 12-month injury nightmare, Goal reported.



The former Paris Saint-Germain star was forced to step back soon after joining the Riyadh-based club in 2023 as part of a two-year-deal, after suffering a knee injury while on 2026 World Cup qualifying duty in October 2023.



Discussing his epic journey back to full fitness with the NR Sports YouTube channel, a tearful Neymar said: "I felt a huge pain. In that moment I already knew it was serious. What I want most in life is to play football.

"I have suffered every day I've been away from the pitch. This is what hurts me the most. I am focused on the most important people in my life, my family and friends, and football. I have risen every time I have been injured. But I don't return halfway."

Neymar's remarks shut down questions that were raised about his future while he was on the treatment table, suggesting that his time in the Middle East could be cut short.

After stepping back into full training, Neymar has been included in Al Hilal's squad for an AFC Champions League trip to Al Ain.

While Neymar's contract is only due to run until the summer of 2025, there is an extension option within those terms that could keep him in Riyadh for another year.