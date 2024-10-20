Liam Payne's sister learned about his death through news alert

Liam Payne's sister, Nicola revealed that she got to know her brother's death from a news alert.



The late singer-songwriter's sister took to her official Instagram account on Monday, October 21 to pay a tribute in memory of Payne.

Revealing her heart-breaking emotions as soon as she learned about Payne's death she hoped that it was a fake news.

"When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue," Nicole wrote on her caption.

She went on to say, "I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy."

Moreover, she made a promise to her late brother that she would look after her son Bear, 7.

"I hope you have finally found peace up there and that you'll continue to look after us all as you have done in life. We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne welcomed Bear with his ex Cheryl Cole.