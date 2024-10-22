 
Kate Middleton reaches out to 'little brother' Prince Harry with new message

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is willing to 'forgive' Archie and Lilibet father Prince Harry amid claims he and Meghan Markle are living separate lives

October 22, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reported reached out to brother-in-law Prince Harry with a new message amid claims the duke and Meghan Markle have been living somewhat 'separate lives'.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are leading "separate lives" and it has sparked concerns within the friends that they are "drifting apart".

Harry and Meghan divorce rumours have also resurfaced with claims 'They have grown apart and are living separate lives.'

Amid these speculations, the insiders have claimed that Kate Middleton is seizing an opportunity to reconnect Harry and Prince William.

The royal source told Closer Online, “Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late.

“She’s staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him but, at the same time, she’s making it clear he needs to make more of a concerted effort. The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot.”

The insider went on claiming Kate Middleton is ‘imploring’ Harry to do the right thing and take this opportunity while he still has it. “Despite all his faults, she still sees him as a little brother and she’s willing to forgive him. But if he wants his brother and father to forgive him, he'll need to do more.”

