Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are playing tit for tat in professional strife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for engaging in public tit for tats that risk taking away the spotlight from each other.

Comments about everything have been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during one of her recent interviews with Women’s Own.

During that conversation with the outlet the expert went noted that the couple appear to have embroiled themselves in something like a “war with themselves.”

One that forces them to constantly try and one up, and even “upstage” each other during their solo outings.

Referencing this, Ms Schofield even went as far as to say, “I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse.”

However it is pertinent to mention that other sources, anonymous ones attempted to clear the air about all of this and called it a “professional separation” and claimed their twin-track approach is evolving” instead of causing issues.