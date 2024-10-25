BTS' Jin is set to achieve a career milestone following his mandatory military service

BTS’ Jin, who goes by the name Kim Seokjin, will hold a two-day event in Seoul to celebrate his first solo album, Happy.

BTS’ agency BigHit took to Weverse on October 24 and announced that Jin will host a special event called Happy Special Stage Live for his album release, which will happen on November 16 and 17, just one day after his album drops, at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

The Happy Special Stage Live will start at 7 PM KST on the 16th and at 5 PM KST on the 17th.

It was also revealed that the two-day event will be a special treat for fans, including performances of new songs from Happy and talks about making the album.

Moreover, the same agency previously announced on October 14 that Jin would release his solo album after finishing his military service.

“We are thrilled to share the details of BTS member Jin’s first solo album, Happy. It is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to find happiness. With his sincere emotions and warm messages to his fans woven throughout Happy, we hope the album brings joy to all of you,” the agency said.

For those unversed, the 31-year-old singer is the last BTS member to release a solo album, following Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V.

It is pertinent to mention that Jin’s solo album Happy, which will debut on November 15, will consist of six unique tracks, and he recently excited his fans with the pre-release of the track I’ll Be There from his upcoming album.