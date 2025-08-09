Rena Sofer leaving the long-running soap 'General Hospital'?

Rena Sofer reveals why she's leaving Los Angeles after nearly 35 years

Rena Sofer just announced that she is moving out of Los Angeles for a “calmer” life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the General Hospital actress revealed that she and her husband, Sanford Bookstaver, are leaving LA after nearly 35 years.

"We’ve been in LA for almost 35 years and now it’s time for me and @sbookstaver to go," she penned.

"Yes I’m getting emotional," continued Rena. "I met and had my children in LA met the man of my dreams and created an incredible life there."

"I had amazing success in the Biz and made all my lifelong friends who I will miss desperately," added the 56-year-old actress. "Thank you LA for being you. And now on to quieter and calmer times."

As per Rena, she and Sandord are moving to New York State with their five dogs.

This surprising update has caused a stir among General Hospital fans who are wondering if Rena is also retiring from her role on the long-running soap.

But an insider confirmed to People magazine that the actress is not leaving General Hospital and will be traveling from New York to LA to film.