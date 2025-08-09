Brandon Blackstock's brother Shelby breaks silence one day after his death

Brandon Blackstock's brother Shelby pens emotional tribute

Shelby Blackstock tugged at some heartstrings while mourning the loss of his brother, Brandon Blackstock.

Brandon's 35-year-old brother took to his Instagram account on Friday, August 8, to share a touching tribute to the late talent manager who passed away on Thursday, after a private battle with cancer.

It is pertinent to mention that Brandon was the ex-husband of the singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson and father to her two kids: River Rose and Remington Alexander.

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son,” Shelby began. “Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed.”

Shelby praised Brandon, saying, “(He) taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories” that he would “hold onto forever.”

For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there,” he penned.

“Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence. And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process," Shelby continued.

He concluded the heartfelt note for Brabdon writing, “We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”