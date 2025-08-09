Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom speaks out after his death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother breaks silence three weeks after his death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom, Pamela Warner, tugged at some heartstrings as she remembered him.

Three weeks post Malcolm-Jamal's death, his mother Pamela spoke for the first time by taking to her Instagram and starting the "Malcolm-Jamal Warner Living Legacy" account.

In the first post of the handle, she announced that through the account, the team "will be sharing updates on the work being done" in the memory of her son, who tragically passed away due to drowning on a family vacation on July 22.

"This is the official account honoring Malcolm-Jamal Warner, lovingly run by his mother, Pamela Warner," the first post read.

On August 8, a second post was uploaded in which Pamela penned down a touching note to pay tribute to Malcolm-Jamal.

"Needless to say our hearts are heavy with the loss of Malcolm, the post began. "He was a kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity. He wanted all to be aware of their inner strength and that they could succeed, accomplish and transform."

"This was his latest mission and work, transformation, in order for you to be fully present in your life," she noted.

Gushing over Malcolm-Jamal as "exceptional husband, father, and son," who was " deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter."

Sharing insights into her and Malcolm Jamal, she wrote, "He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally."

"He was in love with the magic of being an actor, always studying and honing his craft. Though he began his musical journey a little later in life, at 26, he excelled as a bassist and formed his own band, Miles Long. A poet as well as a musician, he released four albums — two Grammy-nominations and one Grammy award."

While expressing the comfort in heart that Malcolm must be in peace noting, he was given birth in water and his soul departed through water, she acknowledged, "This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed."

"Hold close to whatever part of Malcolm's life that touched yours. In keeping it near, you keep his spirit alive — nourishing you with the peace, love, joy and light that embodied Malcolm-Jamal Warner," she concluded.