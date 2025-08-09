'The Kelly Clarkson Show' expected to return for Season 7

Kelly Clarkson had embarked on her Las Vegas residency after season 6 of her talk show ended in June

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show will be back for a seventh season this fall, NBC confirmed.

The update comes after Clarkson's ex-husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, died from cancer on August 7, a day after she postponed the August dates of her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson.

Her Las Vegas shows have been postponed to July and August 2026, per Ticketmaster. They will still take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, her NBC interview and music series, Songs and Stories with Kelly Clarkson, will also begin airing as planned on August 19.

Clarkson, who concluded the sixth season of her talk show in June, embarked on her Las Vegas residency on July 11.

She had been performing throughout the summer until early August when she postponed her first two shows at the last minute, saying "prep and rehearsals have taken a toll" on her voice in a post on Instagram.

Clarkson, 43, had to postpone more performances earlier this week to be "fully present" for her kids amid Blackstock's illness, who had been battling cancer for three years.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill," she revealed in the post. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."

Earlier in the year, Clarkson had also missed several March talk show tapings, with celebrities including Brooke Shields, Wanda Sykes, and Josh Groban filling in as guest hosts. Sources later confirmed her absences were related to Blackstock’s illness.

The talent manager's diagnosis came after Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, another source told People Magazine. The divorce finalised two years later.