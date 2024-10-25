Zoe Saldana gets honored for charitable efforts towards underprivileged children

Zoe Saldaña was honored during Variety’s Power of Women ceremony, where she gave an emotional speech about her mission to help babies in need.

At the gala held on Thursday, the Avatar actress represented the Baby2Baby non-profit organization, which provides diapers, baby formula, clothing and cribs to children living in poverty across the U.S. They have distributed over 450 million essential items to families over the past 13 years.

“I’m really honored to be here today among so many amazing women. Carol Burnett, Amy Adams, Bela Bajaria, what a privilege it is to be standing here alongside you all this evening. I’m constantly in awe of each of you,” Saldaña said, mentioning her fellow Power of Women honorees.

She continued: “A woman brought each and every one of us here tonight into this world, and when we get opportunities like this, where we can all come together and rally for each other, there’s truly nothing like it.”

Praising the co-CEOs of the organization, she said: “Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the co-founders of Baby2Baby, I am so grateful for all that you do, and I’m honored to get to be a vessel to help bring attention and awareness to the organization that you built together.”

“Through their collaborative efforts, these two women have shown that when people come together with a shared goal of helping others, anything is possible,” Saldaña said. “Their compassion, generosity, and dedication to making a difference serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one can have when driven by a desire to be of service.”

Saldaña is a Hollywood icon who starred in the top three highest-grossing films of all time in Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water.